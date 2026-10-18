India: 13 devotees killed as truck runs over pilgrims in Madhya Pradesh

Authorities probe deadly Gwalior truck crash that killed 12 devotees near temple
At least 13 people were killed and several others injured after an out-of-control truck ran over devotees near Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, in the early hours of Sunday.
The accident occurred at around 1.30am when a truck loaded with paddy, travelling from the Chhinor direction, reportedly broke through police barricades on a steep road where heavy vehicles are restricted. The truck then ran over pilgrims before crashing into the temple’s gate and outer wall.
Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh said 39 people were taken to hospital following the incident, of whom 12 died. Five to six patients sustained critical injuries, including fractures, while others suffered minor injuries.
Two police personnel on duty at the scene were also injured and were receiving treatment, Singh said.
Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said ambulances and other vehicles were dispatched immediately after authorities received information about the accident.
She said around 29 people had sustained injuries, while five to six patients were critically injured. The injured were undergoing medical examinations, including CT scans and X-rays, to determine their treatment needs.
Chauhan said an investigation was under way into how the truck entered the restricted stretch despite a police checkpoint and barricades being in place during Navratri.
Authorities have also sent a Regional Transport Office (RTO) team to inspect the truck mechanically and establish whether a vehicle fault contributed to the crash.
An eyewitness whose brother was injured said the truck appeared to be overloaded and suddenly lost control, running over people and shops.
He said several people died at the scene and described continuing confusion following the accident.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, including how the truck breached the barricades and what caused the driver to lose control.