Gujarat tragedy: 57 watch as couple die by suicide during Instagram Live in Dahod

The man, identified as Rajesh Ninama, and the teenage girl were residents of Limkheda taluka. According to police, the two travelled to a forested area in Singvad taluka, where they began an Instagram Live session.

“A probe is on. Prima facie, it was a spontaneous act, and the circumstances suggest their families opposed the relationship,” Karan Panna, Assistant Deputy Superintendent of Police for the Limkheda division, was quoted as saying.

Police said Ninama had taken the girl to meet his parents a few days earlier and sought their permission for the two to marry. His parents allegedly objected because the couple belonged to the same clan and shared the same surname.

Police teams were immediately sent to locate the couple, but poor mobile connectivity and difficulties in identifying their exact location hampered efforts to reach them in time, according to Indian media reports.

The Instagram livestream is expected to form an important part of the probe because it captured the couple’s final moments and was witnessed in real time by relatives and friends.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.