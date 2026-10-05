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Bodies of elderly couple found in Kolkata, suicide suspected

Elderly couple found dead in Kolkata home, suicide suspected

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IANS
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Bodies of elderly couple found in Kolkata, suicide suspected
Bodies of elderly couple found in Kolkata, suicide suspected
For illustrative purposes only.

Kolkata, India: The discovery of the bodies of a couple from a house in the Nayabad area on the southern outskirts of Kolkata created a sensation on Sunday.

The incident took place in Nayabad's Nawa Malanch area under Panchasayar Police Station. The deceased have been identified as Asit Ash (66) and Mandira Ash (68). They were reportedly living in the area for a long time.

According to the police, a call was received at Panchasayar Police Station around 9 am on Sunday morning that the door of a house at 27, Nawa Malanch was locked from inside.

It was also reported that a person was seen hanging inside the house. After receiving the information, officers from Panchasayar Police Station reached the spot.

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In this incident, Additional Commissioner (Detective Department) of Kolkata Police Kunal Agarwal said, "The incident is being investigated. Detectives of the Homicide Department of Kolkata Police went to the incident spot. Kolkata Police has also registered a case of unnatural death."

According to the police, they went to the house and found that the door of the house was locked from inside. In the presence of locals, the police opened the door and entered the house.

Asit Ash's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan. His wife, Mandira Ash, was lying on the bed in the house.

The police quickly brought Asit down. Later, both of them were taken to NRS Medical College and Hospital. However, the doctor declared both of them dead.

Police start investigation

Initial investigation revealed that Asit and Mandira had been living in the house for a long time.

The police have started an investigation after examining the situation in the house. Several items, including a towel, have been recovered from the spot and confiscated for the sake of the investigation.

The relatives of the deceased have been informed by the police. An autopsy has been arranged for the two bodies to determine the actual cause of death.

The police will proceed with the further investigation based on the autopsy report and information from the spot.

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