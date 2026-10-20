Model, influencer Shraddha Dubey arrested over Lucknow businessman boyfriend's death

The three had been wanted in connection with the death of Shiva Sharma, a Lucknow businessman who owned several restaurants and fell from the fourth floor of a building where Dubey lived.

Dubai: She allegedly fled across borders, changed locations to evade police and posted videos on social media insisting she was innocent. But after days on the run and a Rs 50,000 reward on her head, influencer and model Shraddha Dubey was arrested in Nagpur on Tuesday in connection with the suspected murder of her businessman boyfriend in Lucknow.

In a statement on Tuesday, police confirmed that all three had been apprehended in Nagpur and were being brought to Lucknow after completing the necessary legal formalities.

In another claim, she alleged that Sharma was burdened by a debt of Rs 20 lakh and had spoken about ending his life if he was unable to repay the money.

Dubey said she had known Sharma for only four months and questioned why she would have any reason to harm him.

For now, the influencer's days on the run have ended — but the central question remains unanswered: What really happened before Shiva Sharma fell to his death?

An audio recording purportedly featuring Dubey threatening Sharma also circulated online. In the recording, she was allegedly heard referring to taking a complaint against him to an influential person described as "sir".

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.