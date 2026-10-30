The trailer introduces viewers to the vibrant world of Eetha Bai, with energetic dance sequences, striking visuals and a powerful musical score by popular composer duo Ajay-Atul. Shraddha takes centre stage, bringing a commanding presence to the role as she performs to the rhythms of traditional Marathi folk music.

According to the makers, the film tells the story of a woman who challenged social conventions, faced adversity and built a lasting legacy through her art. The trailer also hints at the personal sacrifices and struggles behind her rise to fame.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar in his posthumous performance, Randeep Hooda and Anant Joshi.

The story behind the Lavani legend

Vithabai Narayangaonkar was born into a family of traditional Tamasha performers and developed a passion for singing, dancing and acting at an early age. Her expressive performances and dedication helped her become one of Maharashtra's best-known folk artists.