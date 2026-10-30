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Shraddha Kapoor's 'Eetha' trailer promises a musical spectacle

The film celebrates the legacy of Maharashtra's legendary Lavani and Tamasha performer

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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The trailer of Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha has been released, offering a glimpse into the life of a legendary Marathi folk performer whose talent and determination helped her overcome personal struggles and earn a place in history.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is inspired by the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's most celebrated Lavani dancers and Tamasha performers. The film promises a mix of music, dance, emotion and drama as it traces the journey of an artist who helped preserve the state's traditional folk culture.

The trailer introduces viewers to the vibrant world of Eetha Bai, with energetic dance sequences, striking visuals and a powerful musical score by popular composer duo Ajay-Atul. Shraddha takes centre stage, bringing a commanding presence to the role as she performs to the rhythms of traditional Marathi folk music.

According to the makers, the film tells the story of a woman who challenged social conventions, faced adversity and built a lasting legacy through her art. The trailer also hints at the personal sacrifices and struggles behind her rise to fame.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Nana Patekar in his posthumous performance, Randeep Hooda and Anant Joshi.

The story behind the Lavani legend

Vithabai Narayangaonkar was born into a family of traditional Tamasha performers and developed a passion for singing, dancing and acting at an early age. Her expressive performances and dedication helped her become one of Maharashtra's best-known folk artists.

Popularly known as the Tamasha Samradni, or Empress of Tamasha, she received national recognition and Presidential honours for her contribution to folk art. Despite financial difficulties and personal challenges, she continued performing and worked to support fellow Tamasha artists.

In recognition of her legacy, the Maharashtra government established the Vithabai Narayangaonkar Lifetime Achievement Award in 2006 to honour outstanding contributions to Tamasha.

Eetha is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar and presented by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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