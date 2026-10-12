Veteran Marathi actress Madhu Kambikar dies at 73 after long illness

Fellow Lavani artist Megha Ghadge, who worked with Kambikar in Dombari, wrote an emotional post on X. She called Kambikar “my friend, my Lavani.” Ghadge said Madhutai had held audiences captive for years with the sound of her ghungroos and her vivid presence, and singled out her role and dance in Ek Hota Vidushak as unforgettable. She also noted that Kambikar kept going through years of illness, and said her art would outlive her.