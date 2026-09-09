Ahmedabad woman killed by father, brother; murder staged as road accident

Dubai: A 22-year-old woman’s death, initially reported as a hit-and-run accident, has turned into an alleged “honour killing” after police said her father and brother murdered her with a hammer and staged a road crash to cover their tracks, Indian media reported.

Sofia Farooq was allegedly killed on August 12 after her family became angry over a video of her with a young man that had gone viral about three months earlier.

What initially appeared to investigators to be a fatal road accident began to unravel after police found inconsistencies in the brother’s account and evidence at the scene did not match his version of events.

On the night of August 12, Sofia was travelling with her family members on a motorcycle when Habil claimed an unidentified speeding vehicle had struck the bike from behind.

The Times of India reported that police found no evidence at the location to support the claim that another vehicle had rammed the motorcycle. CCTV footage examined during the investigation also reportedly failed to show the vehicle described by Habil.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.