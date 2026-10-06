Sukhu announces ₹10 million each for 3 Asian Games gold medalists

Dubai: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Monday that the three state players who helped India win women’s kabaddi gold at the recent Asian Games will each receive ₹1cr.

“The state government would soon organise a felicitation ceremony in their honour, where they would also be presented with the announced prize money,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister said the state would soon hold a ceremony to honour the players, where they would also receive their announced prize money.

Sukhu said that the three players would also be provided government jobs and, if they do not wish to join the police, they would be offered appointments in the youth services and sports department, enabling them to continue pursuing their sporting careers.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.