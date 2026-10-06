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Sukhu announces ₹10 million each for 3 Asian Games gold medalists

Three players met Sukhu seeking higher cash rewards and Class-1 government jobs

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu rewards 3 Asian Games athletes ₹1cr
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu rewards 3 Asian Games athletes ₹1cr

Dubai: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Monday that the three state players who helped India win women’s kabaddi gold at the recent Asian Games will each receive ₹1cr.

Captain Pushpa Rana, along with teammates Jyoti Thakur and Bhawna Thakur, met Sukhu and requested a higher cash reward and Class-1 government positions. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan was also present.

The state government had earlier announced a ₹33.33 lakh reward for each of the three women kabaddi players.

Sukhu congratulated the players on their achievement and honoured them with traditional Himachali caps and shawls.

“The state government would soon organise a felicitation ceremony in their honour, where they would also be presented with the announced prize money,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister said the state would soon hold a ceremony to honour the players, where they would also receive their announced prize money.

Sukhu said that the three players would also be provided government jobs and, if they do not wish to join the police, they would be offered appointments in the youth services and sports department, enabling them to continue pursuing their sporting careers.

The chief minister went on to announce a ₹1cr reward for Indian women’s cricketer Renuka Thakur.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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