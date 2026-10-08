Indian gold medalist's name missing from Rs 10 million Asian Games award list

She now plans to meet the chief minister and seek clarity over her exclusion, saying the decision has left her feeling disowned by the state she has represented throughout her career.

Negi said she is employed by Railways and has represented Himachal Pradesh in domestic competitions. Although Haryana is also expected to honour her under its sports policy, she believes that should not prevent her from receiving recognition from Himachal Pradesh.

“I was Himachal’s daughter until a week ago,” Negi said according to The Tribune, adding that she could not understand why her name had subsequently been removed.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.