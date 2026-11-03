The controversy comes amid a separate sexual assault case involving the former coach, Raji, who was booked under the POCSO Act after a 17-year-old player accused him of abuse. Saranya claimed Karthika had also complained against him in July.

Saranya also claimed she had not been able to meet her daughter for seven months. She alleged that supporters of Karthika’s former coach tried to stop her from approaching the player at the airport.

Karthika’s mother, Saranya, alleged that individuals demanded Rs 10 lakh, claiming the payment was required for a sports department official according to ETV Bharat. She said the family was taken to Madurai and pressured to transfer money into accounts linked to people named Duraipandi and Suji.

Dubai: The mother of Indian kabaddi player Karthika has appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for intervention, alleging that her family was pressured to pay Rs 10 lakh (Dh 38,696) and that she has been prevented from meeting her daughter.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.