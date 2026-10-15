"Why attack the batter”: Sunil Gavaskar slams West Indies star

The incident occurred after a bouncer from Joseph struck India tail-ender Arshdeep Singh on the shoulder, causing him considerable discomfort. Despite the pain, Arshdeep chose to carry on batting, with India requiring 30 runs from the final ball.

On the following delivery, Arshdeep again moved away from his stumps in an attempt to hit the ball over the boundary.

This time, Arshdeep avoided being struck, with the ball running away for four byes and a wide. During the over, the Indian pacer repeatedly stepped away from his stumps and attempted to pull Joseph’s deliveries.

Joseph’s actions drew a strong reaction from Gavaskar in the commentary box. The former India great criticised the West Indies bowler for "aiming at Arshdeep" rather than targeting the stumps, which the batter had left exposed.

"He is aiming at him," Gavaskar was heard saying on air. "Why attack the batter when the stumps are right there?"

Arshdeep eventually had to leave the field retired hurt on five after narrowly escaping another blow. The West Indies went on to secure a 24-run victory, drawing the series level.

West Indies captain Shai Hope played a pivotal role in the victory, scoring an unbeaten 102 from just 50 deliveries to set up his side’s total. Keemo Paul then dismantled India’s run chase with impressive figures of 5/41.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.