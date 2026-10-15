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"Why attack the batter”: Sunil Gavaskar slams West Indies star

The former Indian captain was left fuming with West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Former Indian captain wasn't pleased with what he was seeing from the West Indies pacer
Former Indian captain wasn't pleased with what he was seeing from the West Indies pacer
AFP-WILLIAM WEST

Dubai: Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar criticised West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph for what he viewed as unsporting behaviour during Wednesday’s fourth T20I against India in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred after a bouncer from Joseph struck India tail-ender Arshdeep Singh on the shoulder, causing him considerable discomfort. Despite the pain, Arshdeep chose to carry on batting, with India requiring 30 runs from the final ball.

India captain Shreyas Iyer even advised the fast bowler to retire hurt and walk off the field, but Arshdeep decided to continue.

On the following delivery, Arshdeep again moved away from his stumps in an attempt to hit the ball over the boundary.

Joseph responded with another short delivery directed towards the batter’s injured shoulder.

This time, Arshdeep avoided being struck, with the ball running away for four byes and a wide. During the over, the Indian pacer repeatedly stepped away from his stumps and attempted to pull Joseph’s deliveries.

Joseph’s actions drew a strong reaction from Gavaskar in the commentary box. The former India great criticised the West Indies bowler for "aiming at Arshdeep" rather than targeting the stumps, which the batter had left exposed.

"He is aiming at him," Gavaskar was heard saying on air. "Why attack the batter when the stumps are right there?"

Arshdeep eventually had to leave the field retired hurt on five after narrowly escaping another blow. The West Indies went on to secure a 24-run victory, drawing the series level.

The injury could prove a significant concern for India ahead of Saturday’s series decider in Bengaluru, with Arshdeep’s availability now potentially in doubt.

West Indies captain Shai Hope played a pivotal role in the victory, scoring an unbeaten 102 from just 50 deliveries to set up his side’s total. Keemo Paul then dismantled India’s run chase with impressive figures of 5/41.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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