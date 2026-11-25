Movers pay 9% less as renewers hold firm, with Downtown and Marina rents down up to 15%
Dubai: Tenants who move into new homes are paying way less, while those who are renewing their contracts are mostly holding rents steady in many areas around Dubai. Two recent studies by property consultants JLL and fäm Properties shows a widening gap between these two groups.
According to JLL's Living Market Dynamics report for Q3 2026, it reports a 48.6 per cent jump in new lease registrations in Q3 vs Q2. They have also seen a rise of 13.7 per cent year-on-year, which was mainly led by the usual pre-school-year leasing peak. Total rental registrations climbed 7 per cent annually.
The report shows that average rents in certain areas of Dubai have fallen by 5.2 per cent in the 12 months to September. Apartment rents dropped 5.3 per cent and villa rents slipped 3 per cent.
JLL attributes the relocation activity to lower rents and stronger tenant negotiating power. At the same time, the study shows that renewals grew at a much slower pace at just 2.4 per cent (YoY) and 8.3 per cent (QoQ). Relocation, rather than retention, was the faster-growing segment, the report notes.
The fäm Properties study covers data based on Dubai Land Department registered tenancy contracts It compares the 18,096 new apartment leases and 17,234 renewals that were registered between August and October with the same units' 2025 rents. The study found that new tenants typically paid 9% less than the previous year's rent for the same property.
Some 73 per cent of new leases came in below their 2025 level. That share stood at 24 per cent from January to March and 60 per cent from April to July. The median change moved from 2.6 per cent above 2025 to 5.5 per cent below, then 9.1 per cent below. Renewals tell a different story. Some 44 per cent were higher than last year and 37 per cent were unchanged.
Prime communities saw the steepest cuts on new leases:
Burj Khalifa, including Downtown Dubai: 15.0%
Business Bay: 14.6%
Marsa Dubai, including Dubai Marina: 13.6%
Al Merkadh: 11.9%
Al Thanyah Fifth, including Jumeirah Lake Towers: 11.2%
Al Barsha South Fourth, including JV Circle: 11.1%
Rents in areas like Dubai Sports City saw a smaller reduction in rents of 6 per cent. Dubai Production City rents dropped by 5.7 per cent and Discovery Gardens saw a 4.7 per cent change. Whereas International City recorded no change, with 46% of new leases above 2025 levels.
"Conditions are becoming more varied, and understanding what is happening means looking beyond headline averages," said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties. He expects the market to keep changing through 2027.
But there is still a lot of activity happening in the real estate space. fäm Properties records 339,557 freehold contracts for the first ten months of 2026, 6.8 per cent ahead of last year. The 2025 full-year record stands at 377,976.
Supply may shape what comes next. JLL notes Dubai delivered close to 14,000 units in Q3 and expects around 17,000 more in Q4. Taimur Khan, JLL's Head of Research for the Middle East and Africa, expects rising material costs to limit how far prices can fall. "New launches are expected to stay more measured compared to recent years, as developers focus on delivering existing pipelines on time," he added.
Abu Dhabi's rental market is moving the other way. JLL's report finds that the emirate's rent-freeze regulation has made renewing the easier choice for tenants. Renewals rebounded 29.1 per cent on the quarter, lifting total registrations by 14.3 per cent.
New contracts tell a different story. They fell 18.5 per cent year-on-year, leaving total registrations 6.9 per cent below last year. Rents in select communities kept growing, but at a slower pace, from 0.3 per cent for villas to 4.0 per cent for apartments in the year to Q3.