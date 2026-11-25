Some 73 per cent of new leases came in below their 2025 level. That share stood at 24 per cent from January to March and 60 per cent from April to July. The median change moved from 2.6 per cent above 2025 to 5.5 per cent below, then 9.1 per cent below. Renewals tell a different story. Some 44 per cent were higher than last year and 37 per cent were unchanged.