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Umrah trip turns tragic as Hyderabad techie dies in Riyadh airport attack

His two sons were injured, one undergoing knee surgery and the other losing three toes

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Mohammed Yousuf Ali
Mohammed Yousuf Ali

Mohammed Yousuf Ali, a 46-year-old IT engineer from Hyderabad, died in an attack by Yemen’s Houthi militia on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Sunday while travelling with his family for Umrah, according to reports.

Ali, who had been working in Riyadh for the past 10 years, had brought his wife and three children to Saudi Arabia about 10 days ago for the pilgrimage. The family was waiting in the airport lounge to board a flight to Medina when the attack took place.

According to information received by his relatives in Hyderabad, debris from a missile fired by the Houthis fell on Ali, his family and other pilgrims. He suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed on Sunday night that an Indian national had died in the attack.

Ali’s two sons, Aman Ali, 18, and Wasi Ali, 16, were also injured. Aman underwent knee surgery, while Wasi lost three toes. Both are students in Hyderabad.

Ali’s wife, Sameera, and their 11-year-old daughter, Maryam, a Class 6 student at a school in Hyderabad, escaped with minor injuries.

Following news of Ali’s death, relatives and friends gathered at his residence in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad.

A relative said Ali’s last rites were likely to be performed in Riyadh.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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Saudi ArabiaYemen

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