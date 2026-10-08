PAL cancels Riyadh flights as Houthis target Saudi airport

Safety concerns prompt PAL to suspend Manila-Riyadh services temporarily
Philippine Airlines (PAL) has cancelled two flights between Manila and Riyadh as fighting escalates around Saudi Arabia, including attacks claimed by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement on the Saudi capital’s airport.
The flag carrier said PR654 from Manila to Riyadh on October 8 and the return PR655 from Riyadh to Manila on October 10 were cancelled “in light of the developing situation in the region,” the airline said in a statement.
PAL said its operations teams are assessing airport conditions and their implications for subsequent flights, with affected passengers to be informed of available travel options.
The airline said passenger and crew safety remains its priority.
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The cancellations come as the security situation has escalated. On Thursday, the Houthis claimed they had launched a ballistic missile at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
The latest Houthi claim has not been independently confirmed by Saudi authorities.
On Wednesday, attacks claimed by the Houthis on Riyadh and Abha airports killed three people and wounded 36, according to Saudi civil aviation authorities.
Saudi-led forces subsequently said they had struck 82 Houthi military sites in Yemen.
The escalation is also affecting the wider aviation environment.
For Filipino travellers: PAL has not yet announced whether flights after October 10 will be affected.
Passengers booked on Manila-Riyadh services should check PAL's flight-status and travel advisories before heading to the airport.
The latest disruption comes only days after PAL had resumed Riyadh services as regional tensions appeared to ease, underscoring how quickly the aviation situation can change as the wider US-Iran conflict spills into the wider region.