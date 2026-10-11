Two Indian seafarers missing after vessel hit by drone in Strait of Hormuz

India condemns attacks on vessels, calls for de-escalation in Hormuz
Two Indian seafarers are reported missing after a commercial vessel was struck by a drone in the Strait of Hormuz region on Sunday, October 11, India's Ministry of External Affairs said.
In a statement, the ministry said the MT PETRO DOLPHIN, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was reportedly hit by a drone, with two crew members missing.
A second vessel, the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MT VALTHERA, was struck by an unknown projectile, sparking a fire onboard. All 11 Indian seafarers aboard the tanker were reported safe, the ministry said.
The Indian Embassy in Muscat is monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities and the respective ship management companies to help rescue the missing seafarers and provide assistance to the Indian crew.
India condemned the attacks on commercial shipping in the region, warning that recurring incidents threaten to worsen an already volatile situation.
“The safety and security of Indian seafarers remain a priority for the Government of India,” the ministry said.
India called for immediate de-escalation and a resolution to the ongoing conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. It also said attacks on commercial vessels, seafarers and civilian infrastructure must cease.
The ministry reiterated the need to uphold freedom of navigation and ensure the safe and unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways in accordance with international law