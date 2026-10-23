Middle East war: Trump warns US may hit Iran ‘a little bit further’ as IRGC threatens US bases, Netanyahu calls for regime change in Tehran

Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for Iowa on Thursday, Trump said: “This should have been done a long time ago by other presidents. The Iran war — and we’ve knocked the hell out of them, and we may do it a little bit further.”

He also said the UnS was not negotiating with Iran and suggested action could come soon: “No, I think we’re not negotiating with – we are going to have something one way or the other. It’ll happen fairly soon.”

Trump framed the potential escalation around preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, saying: “We can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.” He did not specify a target, timetable, or the scale of any additional operation.

In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that continued US naval escorts through what it called “mined waterways” could trigger direct action against American bases in the Middle East. It also claimed three additional vessels had struck mines west of the Strait of Hormuz.