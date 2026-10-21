Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei on Tuesday told the visiting Pakistani army chief Asim Munir that Tehran would not allow nuclear material to leave the country, according to state TV.

"Not even a tiny bit of enriched nuclear material will leave Iran; such materials constitute a major asset and national wealth for the Iranian people, intended for use within the country," said Rezaei, Iran's secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

"There will be no negotiations until America takes steps to build trust - a process that must begin with the fulfilment of Iran's conditions," he added.

Iran's chief negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made similar remarks to Munir, who is in Tehran as part of a renewed push to mediate a peace deal between the Islamic republic and the United States.

"We have nothing new to say; America cannot gain Iran's trust unless it fulfils the seven conditions," said Ghalibaf, noting that "threats and military manoeuvres cannot influence Iran's strategic decisions".

Iran has demanded, among other things, a ceasefire across the Middle East, the unfreezing of its assets abroad and the lifting of sanctions on its oil sector.