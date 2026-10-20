GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

UK rearrests 2 men over suspected Iran plot at RAF Fairford

The men were earlier arrested but bailed pending more investigation

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A B1 bomber prepares to take off as police officers guard a checkpoint near RAF Fairford air base, in Fairford, England, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.
A B1 bomber prepares to take off as police officers guard a checkpoint near RAF Fairford air base, in Fairford, England, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.
AP

London: British police said Tuesday they have rearrested two men on suspicion of assisting Iran's intelligence service over the suspected plot at a U.S.-run air base in England last month.

Counter Terrorism Policing said the men, a 24-year-old British national and a 25-year-old dual U.K.-Iranian national, were arrested under the National Security Act.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The men were earlier arrested but had been bailed pending more investigation.

Police are investigating a suspected terror plot on Sept. 27 against the U.S.-run base at RAF Fairford in western England, which has been used to bomb Iran during this year's war.

Scores of residents were evacuated from their homes near the base as armed police officers and army bomb-disposal experts swarmed the rural area. Police later said they had found a quantity of an accelerant - gasoline - in three vans at the site, but no explosives.

British authorities have linked Tehran to the incident, which led the U.S. to pull its bombers from RAF Fairford.

Five other men who were also arrested earlier remain on bail. No one has yet been charged.

Laurence Taylor, head of National Counter Terrorism Policing in the U.K., said detectives are looking at "many lines of enquiry involved in this hugely complex investigation."

"This is very much a live investigation, and our evidence gathering continues, but at this time our position remains the same; we consider it highly likely that there is Iranian state involvement," he said in a statement.

"Our investigators are continuing to examine what that level of involvement was and the ambition behind it," he added.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A B-1 bomber takes off from RAF Fairford in Fairford, England, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.

Iran challenges UK: prove IRGC's role in Fairford plot

3m read
US Military personnel take away Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs), removed from a US Air Force B-1 Lancer bomber at RAF Fairford in south-west England on March 15, 2026.

New threat? Why US removed all bombers from UK base

5m read
Armed police man a roadblock while posted at an entrance to RAF Fairford base in Fairford, south-west England on September 27, 2026, as UK counter-terrorism police investigate an incident near the base in the village of Whelford.

UK airbase bomb scare: What we know about the threat

4m read
Armed police stand guard at an entrance to RAF Fairford base in Fairford, south-west England on September 27, 2026, as UK counter-terrorism police investigate an incident near the base in the village of Whelford.

Terror plot: 5 held near UK air base used in Iran war

3m read