Iran link, arrests and what we know about the security probe
US bombers have been relocated from RAF Fairford, the UK airbase used by the US military for operations involving Iran, amid an ongoing security investigation near the base.
The Pentagon confirmed that all US B-1 bombers deployed to RAF Fairford have returned to their home bases in the US. It said operational security prevented the move from being disclosed earlier.
The relocation comes days after five London-based men were arrested following a security incident near the airbase. Police were alerted after a farmer reported suspicious activity involving three vans and a group of masked men. About 85 homes were evacuated during the operation.
Police later said no explosives were found in the vans, although petrol was recovered. The five suspects were subsequently released on bail.
The incident has drawn particular attention because RAF Fairford has been used for US military operations involving Iran since Britain authorised Washington to conduct specific defensive operations from the base in March.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a foreign actor may have been involved, while Iran has denied any connection.
However, the Pentagon has not said the bomber relocation was directly linked to the security incident, and British authorities have not established that the suspects were targeting the base or the US aircraft.
Here is what we know.
RAF Fairford, in the Cotswolds, is a British-owned military base that has been used extensively by the US Air Force for decades.
It serves as a forward operating location for US Air Force Global Strike Command, which oversees America's long-range strike capabilities.
The base has one of the UK's longest runways and can accommodate large, heavy aircraft, making it particularly important for US bomber deployments.
It has supported American military operations during conflicts including the 1991 Gulf War and the 2003 Iraq war.
RAF Fairford has recently been used to support US military operations involving Iran.
Britain authorised the US to use the base for specific defensive operations against Iranian missiles and launch sites.
US B-1 and B-52 bombers have operated from Fairford, making it an important staging point for American long-range aircraft.
That role has placed the base under greater scrutiny amid the wider US-Iran confrontation.
The security investigation began on September 27, when British police were alerted to three suspicious vans near RAF Fairford.
A farmer had reported suspicious activity involving the vehicles and a group of masked men.
Five men were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and later on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act.
Bomb disposal specialists, military personnel and forensic teams examined the vehicles, while a large security cordon was established.
About 85 households in nearby Whelford were evacuated as a precaution.
Police later confirmed that no explosives were found in the three vans, although a quantity of petrol was recovered.
The five men, all British nationals aged between 23 and 25 from the London area, were subsequently released on bail as the investigation continued.
The relocation was described as a military operational decision, rather than a move publicly confirmed as a direct response to an attack or threat against the aircraft.
The decision was communicated between the US and British militaries at an operational level.
The Pentagon has not publicly disclosed the specific security considerations behind the move.
The timing has nevertheless raised questions because the relocation comes as British authorities investigate the incident near RAF Fairford.
So far, police have not established that the suspects were targeting the US bombers, the airbase or any specific military operation.
No Iranian connection has been publicly established.
Iran has been mentioned because of RAF Fairford's role in US military operations involving Iran and previous warnings from Tehran about facilities being used to support military action against Iranian territory.
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said there were “strong indications” that Iran had played a part in the incident, without providing details.
Rubio separately said the alleged plot involved “the hands of a foreign actor”, but did not identify the country.
Iran has strongly denied any involvement, calling the accusations baseless.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The initial five suspects were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and preparing a terrorist act.
They were later released on police bail following interviews and further inquiries.
A sixth man, a 25-year-old British-Iranian dual national, was subsequently arrested in London on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts. He was also later released on bail.
The releases do not mean the investigation has been closed or that the suspects have been cleared.
Police have not announced charges or established a confirmed motive.
Fairford is not an ordinary RAF station. Its long runway and role as a US forward operating location mean it regularly hosts long-range American aircraft.
Its recent use in US operations involving Iran has added to its strategic importance.
The combination of a key US military facility and an ongoing counter-terrorism investigation nearby has prompted heightened security concerns.
However, investigators have not publicly established that the alleged plot was aimed at the base, the US bombers or any particular military operation.
US President Donald Trump criticised the decision to release the initial five suspects on bail.
He said he was surprised by their release and indicated that the US would not have released them.
His comments added pressure to an investigation that British authorities have said remains ongoing.
Counter Terrorism Policing is continuing to investigate the incident, including the identities and intentions of those involved and whether there was any foreign connection.
Authorities have not announced a confirmed motive, charges or evidence establishing Iranian involvement.
For now, the key question is whether the security incident near RAF Fairford was connected to the base's role in US operations involving Iran or was an unrelated threat.
With inputs from AP and AFP