Middle East War: Saudi airport attack kills one as as US orders embassy departures

Signs of a potential military confrontation between Iran and Israel have intensified, an Iranian official said late on Wednesday.

Mehdi Mohammadi, an adviser to Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, warned that the two sides are moving closer to a “zero hour.”

“The signs of military confrontation, particularly between Iran and the Israeli regime, have noticeably intensified,” Mohammadi wrote on his Telegram channel Wednesday.

He pointed to what he described as increased enemy flights over Iraq, movements in occupied territories and military preparations designed to provide maximum flexibility for different scenarios.

“The enemy has moved closer to ‘zero hour,’” he wrote.

Axios, citing Israeli and US officials, reported on Wednesday that "dozens" of Israeli fighter jets flew as far as Iran’s border Monday in a large-scale operation intended to project military power and deter Tehran.