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Indian crew safe after tanker incidents in Strait of Hormuz and Romania: Minister

No casualties as Indian crew survives tanker incidents in two regions

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Indian crew unharmed in tanker incidents in Hormuz and Romania
Indian crew unharmed in tanker incidents in Hormuz and Romania

All 24 Indian seafarers aboard two vessels involved in separate incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and Romania are safe, with no casualties or injuries reported, India’s Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

In a social media update, the minister said authorities were monitoring both incidents and remained in close contact with the ship management companies to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the Indian crew members.

Tanker carrying 15 Indians hit in Hormuz

Crude oil tanker MT ST 3, carrying 15 Indian seafarers, was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on October 16, Sonowal said.

All crew members were reported safe, with no injuries or casualties.

Drone hits chemical tanker off Romania

In a separate incident on October 14, chemical tanker YARA J, carrying nine Indian seafarers, was hit by a drone at Sulina Anchorage in Romania.

All nine Indian nationals aboard the vessel were safe, the minister said.

India monitoring both incidents

Sonowal said the authorities were closely monitoring the situations and maintaining contact with the ship management companies to safeguard the crew members.

The incidents come amid security concerns affecting maritime operations in the Strait of Hormuz and other shipping routes.

Related Topics:
indiaUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

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