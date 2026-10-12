2 Indian seafarers missing after Hormuz attack: Union seeks 'urgent status update'

"Awaiting urgent status update on 2 missing Indian seafarers from MT Petro Dolphin. The Nicaragua-flagged tanker was hit by a drone attack on 11 Oct at Sohar Anchorage, Oman. 12 crew onboard 2 remain missing Bir Bahadur Yadav & Amit Singh. How many warnings from your side @CENTCOM???? FSUI calls for immediate confirmation of their status, full support for families & protection of seafarers in the region," the post read.