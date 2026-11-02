General Women's Union under Mother of Nation and Indian Embassy host 'Six Yards of India'
Abu Dhabi: Emirati women and the wives of ambassadors tried their hand at draping the saree, a traditional unstitched garment that originated in India and is worn primarily by women in South Asia, at a cultural event recently organised in Abu Dhabi.
Titled "Six Yards of India – The Saree Story", the event was held at the headquarters of the UAE General Women's Union (GWU).
According to GWU, the event took place under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.
It was organised with the Diplomatic Group of Ambassadors' Spouses, the Indian community and the Embassy of India, GWU said on social media.
“Its aim was to enhance civilisational dialogue and cultural exchange among peoples,” the Union added.
The programme included a presentation on the history and significance of Indian sarees by Reema Mahajan, Founder of the Indian Women in Dubai, UAE’s largest group of Indian women with more than 150,000 members. She followed it with a live draping demonstration.
Reema told Gulf News that the event had two key audiences: members of the Women's Union and the ambassadors' wives. "Our objective was to present India's culture to them through saree," she said.
"We brainstormed quite a bit before deciding on the concept of the 'Six Yards of India', which essentially told the story of the saree and its significance."
"I spoke about how the saree is one of the oldest garments, with buttons or zips. It has draped Indian women for thousands of years — from queens to farmers, from dancers to brides," she added.
"We took the audience on a tour of India without them having to leave the room, showcasing sarees from several Indian states. We wanted to share the stories and diversity behind these regional traditions," Reema said.
The showcase highlighted the diversity of India's traditional weaves, including Banarasi silk, Kanchipuram silk, Mysore silk, Kerala Kasavu, Bandhani, Kalamkari and Bengal's Tant saree. Guests also learnt about regional draping styles such as Nauvari and Seedha Pallu, gaining an insight into the country's centuries-old textile traditions.
Guests could also get hands-on. "Another highlight was an interactive stall where non-Indian women could try wearing a saree, learn how to drape it and take photographs. We also had ready-to-wear sarees to make the experience easier for them," Reema said.
London-based Indian fashion designer Kaushik Velendra presented a session titled "Threads of Tomorrow – India Fashion, Reimagined.”
He also displayed his outfits for guests to view and wear.
A Bharatanatyam demonstration by Rashika Ojha added a classical dimension to the programme, which also featured a film and quiz on India, an exhibition of Indian art and an experience of Indian cuisine.
In a post on the event, Dr Alpna Mittal, wife of Dr Deepak Mittal, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, described it as India in miniature. She pointed to henna on waiting hands, bangles tried on and chosen, and the grammar of mudras explained by Rashika Ojha.
She said Reema’s live draping session drew the whole room. She also highlighted Kaushik Velendra's fashion presentation, tribal art and sculpture on the walls, and a table of Indian food and sweets to close the programme.
Dr Alpana thanked the General Women's Union for its generous partnership, along with every artist, volunteer and guest who made the event what it was.
The Embassy of India summed up the occasion in its own post as "draped in heritage, woven with friendship".
"The entire experience was very Indian in theme, with different elements coming together to showcase India's culture and heritage," Reema added.