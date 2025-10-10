Saree Struggles: A Diwali tradition of laughter and panic

I have a Bengali colleague who genuinely loves sarees. She wears them twice a year, once for Durga Puja and once for Diwali. I manage it only once, during Diwali. We often end up chatting about fabrics and colours, and when she hears about my struggles, she says, “You have to watch this woman on Instagram; she makes it look so easy!” She means Dolly Jain, of course, the undisputed queen of pleats. Jain can drape a saree in 30 seconds flat while smiling serenely at the camera. I’ve watched those reels. I’ve paused, zoomed in, replayed. She is grace personified, while I resemble a decorative burrito.