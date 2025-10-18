Inside RJ Loki's World: From fig coffee to fashion insights

Radio host Lokesh Dharmani shares his love for cooking, travel, & standout fashion details
A good, crunchy sandwich and my special fig coffee.
A knife.
Sarcastically savoury on the outside but sweet on the inside.
Savoury bites.
It’s a Sindhi dish called Sael Maani, made with leftover chapatis or bread.
I’m a huge street food lover, so Delhi all the way. But I’ve had the best breads in Florence.
Mango powder.
Kalki Koechlin or Konkona Sen Sharma.
Anything loose, relaxed, and colourful.
Accessories. I hardly see men experiment with jewellery or watches.
I’m a walker when I travel, so sneakers all the way.
Manhattan. Venice. No, Manhattan. Sorry, Venice. I mean Manhattan. You get the drift.
About 1,200 pairs of sunglasses.
New clothes, hello! Is that even a question?
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox