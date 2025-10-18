GOLD/FOREX
Inside RJ Loki's World: From fig coffee to fashion insights

Radio host Lokesh Dharmani shares his love for cooking, travel, & standout fashion details

Krita Coelho, Editor
What’s the first thing you cook when you’re trying to impress someone?

A good, crunchy sandwich and my special fig coffee.

One kitchen gadget you can’t live without?

A knife.

If your life were a dish, what would it taste like?

Sarcastically savoury on the outside but sweet on the inside.

Sweet tooth or spice kick?

Savoury bites.

What’s your go-to comfort meal after a long show?

It’s a Sindhi dish called Sael Maani, made with leftover chapatis or bread.

Dream food destination — Tokyo, Istanbul, or Tuscany?

I’m a huge street food lover, so Delhi all the way. But I’ve had the best breads in Florence.

The one ingredient you overuse (and don’t regret)?

Mango powder.

Which celebrity would you love to cook for on air?

Kalki Koechlin or Konkona Sen Sharma.

If radio had a dress code, what would be your signature look?

Anything loose, relaxed, and colourful.

The most underrated men’s fashion item, according to you?

Accessories. I hardly see men experiment with jewellery or watches.

Sneakers or loafers, what wins in your travel bag?

I’m a walker when I travel, so sneakers all the way.

One city you’d happily get lost in again?

Manhattan. Venice. No, Manhattan. Sorry, Venice. I mean Manhattan. You get the drift.

What’s always in your suitcase, no matter where you go?

About 1,200 pairs of sunglasses.

Your favourite Diwali indulgence, mithai or new clothes?

New clothes, hello! Is that even a question?

If your Diwali playlist had one song on repeat, what would it be?

Mere Tumhare Sabke Liye – Happy Diwali. The song just has such a happy, festive vibe!

