UAE National Guard rescues 22 after oil tanker catches fire in Arabian Gulf

Swift rescue operation by UAE National Guard averts tragedy in maritime emergency
Abu Dhabi: The UAE National Guard has rescued 22 Asian crew members from an oil tanker that caught fire in the Arabian Gulf, responding to an emergency distress call and bringing everyone on board to safety.
The rescue operation began after the National Guard’s Coast Guard Group received a report from the tanker’s crew that a fire had broken out on board.
Specialist teams were immediately dispatched to locate the vessel and respond to the emergency. They successfully reached the tanker and rescued all 22 crew members.
The rescued crew members received first aid before being handed over to the relevant authorities. All were reported to be in stable condition.
The National Guard said the operation demonstrated the high level of readiness and operational efficiency of its personnel, particularly their ability to respond swiftly to maritime emergencies.
It added that the rescue was part of its continuing efforts to protect lives and strengthen maritime safety and security in international waters.