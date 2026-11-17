Two sailors taken to hospital after spending the night in a life raft
Dubai: All 19 Filipino crew members of a gas tanker that encountered an emergency in the Black Sea have been rescued after spending the night aboard a life raft, Bulgarian authorities said on Tuesday.
The crew of the Liberia-flagged GAS HUSKY were evacuated by helicopter and taken to Chaika Air Base in Varna, officials said.
Varna Regional Governor Mario Smyrkov said all 19 sailors were in generally good condition. Two were admitted to St Anna Hospital in Varna, but neither had suffered serious injuries.
The vessel disappeared from radar shortly after midnight while travelling from Alexandria, Egypt, to the Romanian port of Midia.
At 8.02am, its emergency position-indicating radio beacon transmitted a distress signal approximately 50 nautical miles east of Byala, off Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast.
Bulgarian authorities launched a search-and-rescue operation involving the air force, border police and emergency medical personnel.
A Cougar helicopter was deployed after a life raft carrying people was located.
Initial reports said the tanker had sunk. However, Bulgarian officials subsequently said the vessel remained afloat.
Authorities have not established what caused the emergency or whether a drone struck the ship.
The incident came a day after another cargo vessel sank in Bulgaria’s Black Sea exclusive economic zone. All 12 crew members aboard that ship were rescued.
Several commercial vessels have been attacked in the wider Black Sea region amid the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Still, officials have not confirmed any connection between those incidents and the GAS HUSKY emergency.