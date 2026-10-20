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Indian national injured in Riyadh airport attack returns home after recovery

Indian Embassy aids recovery and return of Riyadh attack victim

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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Indian national injured in Riyadh airport attack returns home after recovery

Dubai: An Indian national injured in the October 10 attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport is returning home after being discharged from hospital, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday.

Mohammed Fazal Pasha, from Telangana, is travelling back to India, the embassy said in a post on X. It said it had followed up closely with the hospital throughout his treatment and arranged his journey after his discharge, wishing him good health and time with his family.

According to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, the October 10 attack killed 12 people, including four Saudi citizens and residents from Bangladesh, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan, and injured 309 others, some critically. A further attack on the airport the following afternoon killed a Pakistani resident and injured 11 people.

The Indian Embassy has said 11 Indian nationals were injured in the October 10 attack, and later confirmed that one Indian national injured in the attack had died. In its most recent update, it said two of the injured Indians remained in intensive care.

The embassy has urged Indian nationals to follow local authorities’ instructions as flight disruptions continue, with Riyadh airport closed and Indian carriers extending their suspensions of Saudi flights.

The airport has faced sustained Houthi fire this month, with 20 strikes on King Khalid International Airport since October 1.

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