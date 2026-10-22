King Fahd airport attack: Indian national among two killed, embassy confirms

Airport operations have resumed as embassy reaches out to families of the victims
An Indian national was among the two people killed when King Fahd International Airport in Dammam came under attack on Wednesday night, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh has confirmed.
In a post on X, the embassy said Saudi authorities had informed it that one Indian had lost his life and two others had been injured in the attack. Officials are now gathering further details and reaching out to the families of those affected, the embassy said, adding that its thoughts and prayers were with the loved ones of the deceased and that it wished the injured a speedy recovery.
The confirmation comes after Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said the airport had been targeted on the evening of October 21. In its initial statement, the authority reported one death and eight injuries, along with property damage that is still being assessed. It later raised the toll to two, identifying the victims as a Saudi citizen and an Indian resident.
Among the eight injured are a Saudi citizen and residents from India, Yemen, Bangladesh and Nepal, with injuries ranging from minor to critical. All are receiving treatment at several hospitals.
GACA said it is working with security authorities to assess the damage and safeguard passengers and airport staff. Operations at the airport have since resumed, and air traffic has returned to normal.