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India issues updates on injured in Riyadh attack: Embassy advises Indians on transit routes and Umrah advisory

Riyadh airport remains closed as Indian carriers extend Saudi flight suspensions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Two Indians injured in the October 10 airport attack remain in intensive care, the Indian Embassy said.
Two Indians injured in the October 10 airport attack remain in intensive care, the Indian Embassy said.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has issued a fresh advisory urging Indian nationals to follow local authorities’ instructions and exercise caution as flight disruptions continue across the Kingdom.

In an update issued on October 16, the embassy advised Indians to stay indoors in the event of an aerial attack and refrain from filming, publishing or sharing information, photographs or videos related to the ongoing events.

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Two Indians remain in intensive care

Six Indian nationals injured in the attack on Riyadh airport on October 10 are receiving treatment, the embassy said.

Two remain in the intensive care unit (ICU), one is in the high dependency unit (HDU), and three are being treated in a normal ward.

Riyadh airport remains closed

Riyadh’s international airport remains closed to flight operations, while airports in Dammam, Jeddah and Medina continue to operate, although some disruptions persist.

The embassy said Indian carriers had extended their flight suspensions to and from Saudi Arabia.

Indian airlines extend suspensions

The latest suspension timelines announced by the airlines are:

  • Air India and Air India Express: Flights on all routes to and from Saudi Arabia suspended until October 20.

  • Akasa Air: Flights to and from Riyadh suspended until October 24 and those to and from Jeddah until October 21.

  • IndiGo: Flights on all routes suspended until October 24.

Other airlines continue selected services

Saudia continues to operate scheduled flights to Indian destinations from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina.

flynas is operating scheduled flights on the Dammam–Lucknow route. flydeal has also announced Dammam–Mumbai flights for October 17 and 18.

Advice for Indian nationals

Indian nationals who need to leave Saudi Arabia urgently may consider travelling through Bahrain, Kuwait or Qatar, subject to obtaining the necessary visas, the embassy said.

Those planning to travel to Saudi Arabia, including for Umrah, have been advised to consider the ongoing airport disruptions and the possibility of flight cancellations, which could lead to extended stays.

The embassy reiterated that Indian nationals should continue to follow instructions issued by local authorities.

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Saudi Arabiaindiahouthis

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