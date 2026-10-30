Inside Iran's $2.3b secret military supply network: 5,000 agencies, missile materials and hundreds of trucks

Dubai: Iran has used a secret network of more than 5,000 military-linked agencies to import billions of dollars worth of equipment, explosives and missile components despite Western sanctions and a US naval blockade, a Reuters investigation revealed on Thursday, as Tehran claimed its military readiness was stronger than during its previous wars.

One agency alone imported $2.3 billion worth of military-related goods between January 2025 and June 2026, including rocket fuel ingredients, aircraft parts, industrial machinery and hundreds of heavy-duty trucks that could be adapted for military use, according to shipping records examined by Reuters.

“The Strait of Hormuz has become a source of fear for the enemy, and Iran manages it with ease. The Strait of Hormuz belongs to us, and the country’s strategies on this issue will become clearer,” Aref said on Thursday.

The entities share the Tehran address of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, with some linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and powerful business conglomerates known as bonyads.

In February, shortly before the war began, Iran imported 93 metric tonnes of titanium from China and hundreds of tonnes of chemicals that could be used in rocket propellants and explosives, customs records showed.

Toyota said it did not conduct business in Iran and had no knowledge of the transactions described in the investigation.

Iran’s claims about the Strait of Hormuz also underscore the importance of the waterway in the confrontation. The strait connects the Arabian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and is a major passage for global energy shipments.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.