What Washington wants from fresh Iran talks on nuclear programme, Hormuz and Hezbollah

"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon from causing trouble," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder."

The talks at the Burgenstock resort near Lake Lucerne are the most significant engagement between the two sides since the agreement was signed following months of conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States. But even as negotiations got under way, President Donald Trump warned Tehran against allowing Hezbollah to undermine a fragile ceasefire in Lebanon.

DUBAI: Senior US and Iranian officials met in Switzerland on Sunday for the first round of direct negotiations aimed at building on last week's interim agreement , launching what is expected to be a 60-day effort to address Tehran's nuclear programme and wider regional tensions.

"The question before us now is how much more can we accomplish together? Can we turn over a new leaf? Can we change relations in the Middle East permanently?" Vance said.

The US wants to use the 60-day negotiating window to secure limits on Iran's nuclear activities, establish mechanisms for monitoring compliance and reduce the risk of future conflict in the region.

With both sides entering the talks with sharply different priorities, the coming weeks will determine whether last week's breakthrough can evolve into a more durable accord — or whether old disputes once again derail diplomacy.

"What is certain is that we will never back down from the right to enrich uranium, and the other side is also forced to accept it," he said, according to Iranian state media.

Yet the biggest challenge may be the gap between what Washington wants and what Tehran is willing to concede.

The issue has emerged as one of the most immediate tests of whether the diplomatic process can survive events on the ground.

"We will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary to protect the residents of the north and all the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu said.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.