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US–Iran talks: Iranian delegation skips photo-op after Trump’s latest threats

Handshake row at Swiss summit after Trump warns Iran of military action

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Iran's delegation including Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Abbas Araghchi (C) and Speaker of the Islamic Parliament of Iran, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf (2ndR) arrive for a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex near Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026, as part of talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict.
Iran's delegation including Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Abbas Araghchi (C) and Speaker of the Islamic Parliament of Iran, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf (2ndR) arrive for a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex near Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026, as part of talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict.
AFP

High-level US–Iran talks in Switzerland got off to a tense and symbolic start after the Iranian delegation refused to take part in a planned handshake and joint photo-op with American officials, following fresh threats from US President Donald Trump.

The move escalated diplomatic friction at the Burgenstock resort, where both sides had gathered alongside mediators from Pakistan and Qatar in an effort to advance negotiations aimed at easing wider regional tensions.

Delegation exits venue before media event

Video footage shared by Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency showed the Iranian delegation — led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi — leaving the conference room ahead of the scheduled media event with the US side.

Iran’s state news agency IRNA said the delegation exited the venue after meeting mediators from Qatar, shortly after Trump issued fresh threats on social media.

Trump threat triggers diplomatic friction

The walkout came as Trump repeated warnings of military action against Iran, prompting Tehran to accuse Washington of undermining the negotiations even as talks were underway in Switzerland.

Iranian officials reportedly described the planned photo-op as a “media show” and refused to participate alongside US representatives.

Mediators continue talks amid tensions

The discussions, held at the Burgenstock resort with mediation from Pakistan and Qatar, continued despite the incident, as both sides attempt to build on a preliminary agreement aimed at reducing regional tensions and addressing the conflict in Lebanon.

With inputs from AFP

Related Topics:
PakistanDonald TrumpIranUS-Israel-Iran war

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