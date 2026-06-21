Iran's delegation including Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Abbas Araghchi (C) and Speaker of the Islamic Parliament of Iran, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf (2ndR) arrive for a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex near Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026, as part of talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict. AFP