Pakistan PM confirms US-Iran deal ceremony to be held in Switzerland on Friday

Remote Burgenstock resort chosen as venue for high-stakes US-Iran peace pact
Geneva / Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has confirmed that the official signing ceremony for the US‑Iran peace deal will take place on Friday, June 19, at the Burgenstock resort near Lucerne in Switzerland
It marks the culmination of months of mediation and preparing to halt hostilities on all fronts.
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Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday the agreement is set to be finalised at the mountainside Bürgenstock resort, located south of Zurich near Lucerne, in the Swiss canton of Nidwalden — a site described as difficult to access and therefore easily secured for a high‑stakes diplomatic event.