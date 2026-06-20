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Iran negotiators leave for Switzerland to discuss US deal: state media

Officials to press Washington on Lebanon ceasefire and regional de-escalation

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AFP
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This handout photograph taken and released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on June 20, 2026, shows Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (Top R) meeting with Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi (Top L) in Tehran.
This handout photograph taken and released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on June 20, 2026, shows Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (Top R) meeting with Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi (Top L) in Tehran.
AFP-HO

An Iranian negotiating team left Iran for Switzerland on Saturday for discussions on the implementation of its agreement with the United States to halt the Mideast war, state media said.

The official news agency IRNA reported the delegation's departure, quoting foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei as saying they would "follow up and demand implementation of the other party's commitments" under the deal.

"The other side must take the necessary measures as soon as possible. Otherwise, the entire understanding will be in trouble," he said.

Iran had insisted that the agreement signed with the United States include a stop to the fighting in Lebanon, where Israel and Tehran-backed Hezbollah clashed again on Saturday.

The Iranian military later said it was re-closing the Strait of Hormuz over the Israeli attacks.

Iran's state broadcaster said the delegation heading to Switzerland included top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, among others.

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