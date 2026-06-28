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UAE–Iran travel: Flights between Tehran and Dubai to resume Monday

Flights resume as Iran, US pursue 60-day talks for lasting peace deal

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AFP
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Iran’s Imam Khomeini Airport restarts Dubai services amid fragile ceasefire
Iran’s Imam Khomeini Airport restarts Dubai services amid fragile ceasefire
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Flights between Tehran and Dubai are set to resume on Monday, according to Iranian state media.

Iranian state TV and other media quoted Ramin Kashefazar, the head of Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport, as saying that "the necessary arrangements have been made to reopen the Tehran-Dubai route at Imam Khomeini Airport".

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Tickets were available to buy on the website of Iranian airline Sepehran for Monday's 10:40 am (0730 GMT) flight to Dubai.

The war has been halted by a ceasefire since April, despite regular exchanges of fire, while United States and Iran are currently part way through a 60-day period to negotiate a lasting peace deal.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelUS-Israel-Iran war

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