GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Dubai welcomes first flight from Tehran after Middle East conflict pauses

FlySepehran resumes Tehran-Dubai service as regional airlines cautiously restore routes

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A flight from Tehran landed at Dubai International Airport on Monday, marking the first direct service from the Iranian capital since the US-Israel conflict with Iran upended regional aviation.
A flight from Tehran landed at Dubai International Airport on Monday, marking the first direct service from the Iranian capital since the US-Israel conflict with Iran upended regional aviation.
Dubai Airports

Dubai: A flight from Tehran landed at Dubai International Airport on Monday, marking the first direct service from the Iranian capital since the US-Israel conflict with Iran disrupted regional aviation.

A FlySepehran aircraft operating from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport touched down at Dubai International Airport at 1.18pm, according to flight tracking data from Flightradar24.com. Dubai Airports listed the arrival as flight IS 7352, arriving at Terminal 2.

Dubai Airports was contacted for comment after the flight appeared on its arrival system but declined to comment.

A return flight from Dubai to Tehran was scheduled to depart later Monday. Before the conflict, dozens of flights operated every week between the UAE and Iran. UAE operators, including flydubai and Air Arabia, are yet to resume operations between Iran and the UAE.

Limited services return

While the route has reopened, flight availability remains limited. FlySepehran’s website showed only sporadic availability for Dubai services, with the next Tehran-Dubai flight listed for Wednesday and another scheduled for July 8.

The reopening follows weeks of disruption after military strikes on Iran on February 28 triggered closure of the region’s airspace.

Iran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport resumed operations on June 9, and airlines have gradually started restoring selected services as diplomatic efforts continue following the conflict.

Ramin Kashefazar, head of Imam Khomeini Airport, said the Tehran-Dubai-Tehran route had been reactivated after a short break.

“The necessary arrangements have been made to reopen the Tehran-Dubai route at Imam Khomeini Airport,” he said, according to Iranian state media.

Airlines remain cautious across region

Although some routes are returning, aviation operators continue to monitor risks across the Middle East.

However, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has advised airlines to remain cautious when operating in the region, extending its conflict-zone advisory to July 3.

EASA said airlines should continue to avoid Iranian, Iraqi and Lebanese airspace, while exercising caution when operating over Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The agency said the risk level in the region had reduced compared with the height of the conflict, but the situation remained fragile and required ongoing monitoring.

The conflict began on February 28, when the United States and Israel carried out military strikes against targets in Iran, followed by blatant Iranian retaliatory attacks on UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. The resulting hostilities affected aviation operations across the region, prompting temporary airspace restrictions and flight cancellations.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai AirportsUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Iran’s Imam Khomeini Airport restarts Dubai services amid fragile ceasefire

Tehran-Dubai flights to resume Monday: Iranian media

1m read
The contrast between Trump’s initial objectives and the current agreement is striking.

Trump sought unconditional surrender. Iran forced deal

3m read
A photo illustration taken in Nicosia on May 4, 2026, shows a person in front of a large screen displaying vessel movements in the Strait of Hormuz on a ship-tracking website.

War has changed Gulf: Iran can shut Hormuz 'at will'

4m read
File photo shows an Iranian Mahan Air passenger plane taking off as a plane of Iran's national air carrier, Iran Air, is parked at left, at Mehrabad airport in Tehran. Local media reported late on Sunday (June 8, 2026) that all incoming flights at Tehran's international airport were suspended after Iranian missile strikes on Israel.

Iran suspends Tehran airport flights: report

1m read