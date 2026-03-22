Dubai: UAE air defences intercepted multiple ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran, ensuring public safety across the country. Residents were advised to stay updated on travel and flight schedules, while authorities highlighted key measures to strengthen infrastructure, electricity, water, and education systems. This comes as tensions escalate in the region and the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical, highly volatile chokepoint. Here are the latest developments for UAE residents today.

Officials clarified that the loud sounds reported across parts of the country were caused by defensive interceptions, not by impacts on the ground. Multiple threats were successfully neutralised.

Passengers travelling between the UAE and India are advised to check their flight status and stay updated before heading to airports.

During his visit in Abu Dhabi, Dr Al Mazrouei expressed sympathy, praying for mercy for the victim and patience for her family.

Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs, conveyed the condolences of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the family of Alaa Nader Awni Mushtaha, who died following Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE.

Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, affirmed during a field visit that the emirate’s energy and water systems operate at high levels of readiness and operational efficiency.

Authorities have decided to continue online learning in public and private schools for two weeks , highlighting the readiness of educational institutions and their ability to transition seamlessly under any circumstances.

Airlines operating in and out of the UAE warned of continued disruption due to unstable weather and regional airspace constraints, causing delays, cancellations, and rerouting .

As the US-Iran conflict enters its fourth week, the Strait of Hormuz has become the most critical and volatile battleground .

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

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