Air defences in UAE intercept missiles and drones as regional tensions escalate
Dubai: UAE air defences intercepted multiple ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran, ensuring public safety across the country. Residents were advised to stay updated on travel and flight schedules, while authorities highlighted key measures to strengthen infrastructure, electricity, water, and education systems. This comes as tensions escalate in the region and the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical, highly volatile chokepoint. Here are the latest developments for UAE residents today.
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UAE air defence systems successfully intercepted four ballistic missiles and 25 UAVs launched from Iran on March 22.
Since the start of what authorities described as blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have neutralised 345 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,773 UAVs, ensuring public safety.
The UAE Ministry of Defence (MOD) confirmed that its air defence systems responded to incoming missiles and drones amid escalating regional tensions.
Officials clarified that the loud sounds reported across parts of the country were caused by defensive interceptions, not by impacts on the ground. Multiple threats were successfully neutralised.
IndiGo has issued a travel advisory as flight operations may change at short notice due to the evolving situation in the Middle East.
Passengers travelling between the UAE and India are advised to check their flight status and stay updated before heading to airports.
Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs, conveyed the condolences of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the family of Alaa Nader Awni Mushtaha, who died following Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE.
During his visit in Abu Dhabi, Dr Al Mazrouei expressed sympathy, praying for mercy for the victim and patience for her family.
Abu Dhabi continues to enhance preparedness for a sustainable electricity and water supply, guided by a strategic vision focused on efficiency, resilience, and rapid crisis response.
Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, affirmed during a field visit that the emirate’s energy and water systems operate at high levels of readiness and operational efficiency.
Advanced infrastructure and ongoing investments form a fundamental pillar for uninterrupted service delivery.
The UAE’s distance learning system remains crucial for ensuring academic continuity and flexibility.
Authorities have decided to continue online learning in public and private schools for two weeks, highlighting the readiness of educational institutions and their ability to transition seamlessly under any circumstances.
Airlines operating in and out of the UAE warned of continued disruption due to unstable weather and regional airspace constraints, causing delays, cancellations, and rerouting.
Carriers including IndiGo, flydubai, and Air Arabia urged passengers to check flight status before departure and avoid travelling without confirmed bookings.
As the US-Iran conflict enters its fourth week, the Strait of Hormuz has become the most critical and volatile battleground.
The narrow chokepoint, through which a large portion of the world’s oil passes, is largely blockaded by Iran, disrupting global trade and oil shipments.
Experts warn that forcing the strait open carries high strategic and economic risks.