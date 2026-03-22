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UAE responds to Iranian missile and drone threats, public safety assured

Residents urged to stay in safe locations and follow official updates

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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UAE responds to Iranian missile and drone threats, public safety assured
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Authorities have sent a nationwide mobile alert confirming that the situation in the UAE is now safe following earlier warnings of potential missile threats.

Air Defence Systems responded swiftly, and residents were urged to stay in safe locations and follow official updates during the incident. The alert thanked the public for their cooperation and reassured them that normal activities can resume.

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The Ministry of Defence confirmed that multiple missiles were successfully intercepted. Officials clarified that unusual sounds across the city were caused by these defensive measures, with all threats neutralised.

The Ministry emphasised that every precaution is being taken to protect civilians, critical infrastructure, and essential services. Residents are urged to stay updated through official channels and remain vigilant.

What residents should do during emergency alerts

  • Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record videos or post content on social media during alerts. Follow official instructions immediately.

  • Motorists stay on the move: Continue driving safely to your destination. Only seek shelter upon arrival; do not stop vehicles on the road.

  • Seek secure locations: Residents should go directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.

  • Use emergency hotline responsibly: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.

  • Avoid spreading rumours: Do not share unverified information online; rely on official channels for updates.

Related Topics:
UAEUS-Israel-Iran war

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