UAE minister holds high-level India talks on Iran attacks, security.

Reem Al Hashimy visits New Delhi to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments
New Delhi: Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, visited New Delhi on Thursday, March 19, 2026, where she met with Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs, and Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary.
During the meetings, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors, as well as reviewing current regional developments and the repercussions of the Iranian terrorist missile attacks on regional security and stability, in addition to their impact on the global economy and energy security.
The discussions also addressed the importance of safeguarding maritime security, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, given its role as a vital corridor for global energy supplies and international trade. Both sides stressed the need to ensure and protect freedom of navigation to support regional and international stability.
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Al Hashimy affirmed that the attacks targeting the UAE and countries in the region are a serious violation of international law, the UN Charter and international humanitarian law, as well as an infringement on the sovereignty of states and a direct threat to their security and stability. She added that such attacks have also disrupted global trade and maritime routes.
Al Hashimy stressed that the UAE will not compromise when it comes to protecting its sovereignty and retains its full right to self-defence and to safeguard its security and national achievements.
She added that the UAE seeks sustainable regional stability based on respect for state sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs, and remains committed to working with the United Nations and international partners to enhance stability, prevent further escalation and safeguard international peace and security.
Al Hashimy also noted that UN Security Council Resolution 2817, co-sponsored by 136 UN member states and calling for the immediate and unconditional cessation of these attacks, confirms Iran’s full responsibility for the damages and losses suffered by affected countries.
She said the resolution sends a clear and unified message that the international community will not tolerate violations of state sovereignty or the deliberate targeting of civilians and critical infrastructure, describing such acts as violations of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security.
She further referred to a resolution adopted by the International Maritime Organization during the 36th extraordinary session of its council on Thursday, co-sponsored by more than 115 member states, the highest number of sponsors for a resolution in the organisation’s history, which strongly condemns Iranian threats and attacks and calls on Iran to immediately refrain from any acts of aggression or threats.