Abu Dhabi stands out as a model in the efficient management of energy and water systems
Abu Dhabi continues to enhance its preparedness to ensure the sustainable supply of electricity and water, within the framework of a comprehensive strategic vision based on efficiency, resilience, and rapid response to various conditions, including crises and emergencies. In this context, the Chairman of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi , Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, affirmed, during a field visit to a number of key stations and vital projects, that the emirate’s energy and water system operates at high levels of readiness and operational efficiency.
He noted that the advanced infrastructure and ongoing investments constitute a fundamental pillar in ensuring uninterrupted service delivery.
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During the tour, he reviewed operations at production plants, transmission and distribution networks, as well as modern desalination projects, emphasizing the importance of integration across all components of the system to achieve the highest levels of reliability. He also commended the national and technical workforce managing these vital facilities in accordance with best international practices, stressing that Abu Dhabi continues to adopt the latest technologies and innovations to enhance production efficiency, reduce losses, and increase capacity to meet growing demand.
With regard to emergency plans, the emirate adopts an integrated crisis management system that includes multiple scenarios to address various emergency situations, whether arising from extreme weather conditions, regional challenges, or unexpected technical failures. Relevant entities continuously update these plans and conduct field exercises and simulations to assess readiness and strengthen coordination among operational and service entities. Alternative energy sources and backup supply lines are also secured to ensure service continuity even under the most challenging circumstances.
Abu Dhabi places particular emphasis on strengthening energy and water security by diversifying production sources, including both conventional and renewable energy, alongside investments in solar power and high-efficiency desalination technologies. This approach reduces reliance on a single source and enhances the emirate’s ability to navigate future challenges.
In terms of production capacity, the emirate has successfully developed capabilities that exceed current demand levels, providing a strategic buffer that can be utilized during emergencies. These capacities are sufficient to meet the emirate’s needs even during sudden demand surges or partial disruptions to facilities, with loads managed intelligently to ensure uninterrupted supply without noticeable impact on consumers.
Amid rapidly evolving regional and global challenges, Abu Dhabi stands out as a leading model in the efficient management of energy and water systems, supported by proactive planning and a long-term vision that reinforces its ability to secure the emirate’s needs and sustain its developmental progress.
Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy and Board Member of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), has conducted a field visit to vital energy and water sites and projects.
He was accompanied by Eng Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy, and Abdulaziz Mohammed Alhammadi, Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Department of Energy, along with a number of senior officials and representatives of strategic partners, including Jasim Husain Thabet, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and Farid Al Awlaqi, Chief Executive Officer of the Generation Business at Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA).
The visit included tours of a number of vital stations and projects, as well as control rooms and operating facilities, where His Excellency reviewed operational processes, production management mechanisms, and the latest technologies being applied to enhance efficiency and ensure the reliability of supply.
During the visit, Al Jarwan also received a detailed briefing from frontline teams on operational procedures and approved safety standards to ensure the continuity of services at the highest levels of quality and efficiency, in line with Abu Dhabi emirate’s direction to advance sustainability while strengthening energy and water security.
He also commended the efforts of the teams working across facilities to ensure security of supply and uninterrupted service delivery, highlighting their essential role in maintaining operational excellence and system resilience.
The visit forms part of the Department of Energy’s ongoing efforts to oversee the operational performance of facilities and review best practices in managing the energy and water sectors, further enhancing system reliability and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading centre for resource efficiency and sustainability.