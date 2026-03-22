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UAE President conveys condolences to family of Iranian terror attack victim

Condolences conveyed by Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei during visit to family

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Family of Alaa Mushtaha receives condolences from UAE President
Family of Alaa Mushtaha receives condolences from UAE President

Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, conveyed the condolences of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the family of Alaa Nader Awni Mushtaha, who passed away following the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE.

During his visit to the family’s home in Abu Dhabi, Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying that God grant Alaa Mushtaha His mercy and provide her family with patience and comfort.

Nader Awni, the victim’s father, expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to His Highness the President, noting the profound impact of His Highness’ support on the family.

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UAEUS-Israel-Iran war

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