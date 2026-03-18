GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Alaa Nader Mushtaha

Sheikh Theyab attended the mourning majlis at Majlis Al Hawashim in Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Alaa Nader Mushtaha
WAM

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has offered condolences on the passing of Palestinian national Alaa Nader Awni Mushtaha, who passed away following blatant Iranian aggressions on the UAE.

Sheikh Theyab attended the mourning majlis at Majlis Al Hawashim in Abu Dhabi and extended his deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, wishing them courage and solace.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Mohammed holds talks with Fujairah Crown Prince

Sheikh Mohammed holds talks with Fujairah Crown Prince

1m read
UAE authorities arrest man trespassing restricted zone

UAE authorities arrest man trespassing restricted zone

2m read
UAE rejects Iran's ‘retaliation’ claim at UN

UAE rejects Iran's ‘retaliation’ claim at UN

3m read
Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.

Drone strike triggers fire at an Abu Dhabi gas field

1m read