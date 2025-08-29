GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikh Ali Abdullah

UAE leaders send sympathy messages to Kuwait after Sheikh Ali Abdullah’s death

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikh Ali Abdullah

ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy on the passing of Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al Khalifa Al Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir.

Related Topics:
UAEKuwait

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Death in royal family: UAE Rulers condole Kuwait Emir

Death in royal family: UAE Rulers condole Kuwait Emir

1m read
UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwait Emir

UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwait Emir

1m read
The channel immediately ceased broadcasting, while the newspaper suspended all publication activities.

Licences of Al Sabah newspaper, TV Channel revoked

1m read
For illustrative purposes only.

Kuwaiti arrested for illegal crypto mining operation

1m read