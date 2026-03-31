GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

11 killed, 188 injured since the start of Iranian attacks on the UAE

UAE intercepts 433 ballistic missiles since start of Iranian attacks 

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE flag
UAE flag

Abu Dhabi: UAE Air Defence Systems intercepted a new wave of missiles and drones on March 31, with the Ministry of Defence engaging eight ballistic missiles, four cruise missiles and 36 unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran.  

The latest incident brings the total number of projectiles intercepted since the start of the attacks to 433 ballistic missiles, 19 cruise missiles and 1,977 drones, according to official figures.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Authorities said the attacks have resulted in the deaths of two members of the UAE Armed Forces while performing their national duty, as well as a Moroccan civilian contractor working with the military. Eight additional civilian fatalities of various nationalities were also reported.

A total of 188 people have been hurt, with injuries ranging from minor to severe. Those injured include nationals from a wide range of countries, including the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

The Ministry of Defence said it remains fully prepared to respond to any threats and will continue to take necessary measures to protect the country’s sovereignty, security and stability.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US‑Israel war with Iran Day 23: What you need to know

US‑Israel war with Iran Day 23: What you need to know

3m read
Two soldiers and six civilians killed following missile and drone attacks on UAE

8 killed, 160 injured in UAE so far in Iranian strikes

2m read
UAE: 10 missiles, 45 drones intercepted on Tuesday

UAE: 10 missiles, 45 drones intercepted on Tuesday

2m read
Watch: UAE air defences intercept Iranian drones

Watch: UAE air defences intercept Iranian drones

1m read