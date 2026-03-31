US-Israel war on Iran: 8 Indians killed, 1 missing as West Asia conflict escalates

India’s MEA says it is closely monitoring developments across the Gulf region
Amid the escalating West Asia conflict, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said eight Indian nationals have lost their lives while one person remains missing in “various incidents” across the region.
At an inter-ministerial briefing in New Delhi, Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R. Mahajan confirmed the updated toll on Monday, according to PTI.
“Eight Indian nationals have unfortunately lost their lives and one Indian national remains missing in various incidents,” Mahajan said.
He also revealed that an Indian national was killed in Kuwait in a recent attack, though officials did not provide further details about the circumstances.
Earlier, on March 20, the MEA had reported six deaths and one missing Indian national in incidents linked to the ongoing regional tensions.
The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia also recently confirmed that an Indian national was killed in Riyadh during the “recent events of March 18”.
Meanwhile, the MEA said that since February 28, around 5.5 lakh passengers have travelled from the region back to India as the conflict disrupted travel across several Gulf countries.
The MEA reiterated that it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Gulf and West Asia region.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India continues to urge restraint and de-escalation, stressing the need for dialogue and diplomacy to bring the conflict to an early end.
He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently spoke with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, where both leaders discussed the conflict and agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation in the region.
During the conversation, the Prime Minister also reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure.
Mahajan stressed that the safety, security and welfare of Indians in the region remain the government’s top priority.
A special MEA control room continues to operate to assist Indian nationals and their families. Indian missions and consulates across the region are working round the clock, running 24/7 helplines and issuing advisories while maintaining contact with community groups and Indian companies.
Particular attention is also being given to Indian seafarers, with missions staying in continuous contact with crew members on vessels across the region.
Authorities are also addressing academic concerns for Indian students whose exams have been affected by the conflict.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a special assessment scheme for Class 10 and 12 students in the region following the cancellation of exams.
The MEA said concerns related to CBSE, ICSE, Kerala board exams, as well as JEE and NEET, are being addressed through regular outreach to students and parents.
Air travel in the region continues to face disruptions due to airspace restrictions and closures.
According to the MEA, around 85 flights were expected to operate between the UAE and India on March 30, while services also continued from Saudi Arabia and Oman.
With Qatar’s airspace partially reopened, Qatar Airways was expected to operate around 10 flights to India.
However, Kuwaiti and Bahraini airspace remain closed, forcing airlines such as Jazeera Airways and Gulf Air to operate non-scheduled flights from Saudi airports to Indian destinations.
Authorities are also facilitating travel for Indian nationals through alternative routes, including transit via Armenia, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, depending on the country of departure.
Officials said the government continues to coordinate with airlines, missions and regional authorities to ensure the safe return of Indian citizens and maintain essential connectivity.