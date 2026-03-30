Kuwait: Service building of power station, water desalination plant damaged in Iranian attack

Iranian attack on Kuwait damages facility, plans activated to continue operations
Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity has reported that the service building in one of its power stations and water desalination plants was damaged due to an Iranian attack on the State of Kuwait, according to the official news agency.
KUNA reported the Ministry's official spokesperson, Fatima Hayat, as saying: "The technical teams and emergency units have immediately commenced their operations in accordance with the approved emergency plans to address the repercussions of the incident and ensure the continuity of operational efficiency."
She emphasized that the safety and stability of the electricity and water systems represent the utmost priority, and that all technical teams are working around the clock with high efficiency in preparation for any emergency.