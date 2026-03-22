UAE air defences engage 4 ballistic missiles, 25 UAVs on March 22

Officials say air defences remain fully operational amid rising threats
Dubai: UAE air defence systems on March 22, 2026, intercepted four ballistic missiles and 25 UAVs launched from Iran.
Since the start of what authorities described as blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have intercepted 345 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,773 UAVs.
The attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of two members of the armed forces while on duty, along with six civilian fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, and Palestinian nationalities.
A total of 160 people have also been injured, with conditions ranging from minor to severe. The injured include nationals from the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden, and Tunisia.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
The Ministry of Defence said it remains fully prepared to respond to any threats and will firmly counter attempts to undermine the country’s security, while safeguarding its sovereignty, stability, and national interests.