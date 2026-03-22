UAE air defences engage 4 ballistic missiles, 25 UAVs on March 22

The attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of two members of the armed forces while on duty, along with six civilian fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, and Palestinian nationalities.

A total of 160 people have also been injured, with conditions ranging from minor to severe. The injured include nationals from the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden, and Tunisia.

The Ministry of Defence said it remains fully prepared to respond to any threats and will firmly counter attempts to undermine the country’s security, while safeguarding its sovereignty, stability, and national interests.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.