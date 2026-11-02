‘Ball is in US court’: Iran lays out terms for talks

"The basis for the talks and negotiations between Iran and the United States through mediators is the same seven-step plan of Iran, which has now been condensed and can be implemented within two days," Baghaei stressed. "This also indicates Iran's approach based on good faith. We have announced that if Iran's demands are met, it is possible that both security will return to the Strait of Hormuz and the negotiation process will begin within a short period of time. All of these depend on the American side on how it wants to proceed with this process."