Ancient carvings found deep in Wadi Al Helo mountains offer glimpse into prehistoric life
Dubai: The Sharjah Archaeology Authority has announced the discovery of five rare rock carvings depicting sea turtles deep in the mountains of Wadi Al Helo in the emirate of Sharjah, believed to date back approximately 7,000 years.
The discovery offers a glimpse into the region's prehistoric past, with the ancient carvings providing evidence of artistic expression and the significance of marine life to early communities.
The five carvings, etched into rock surfaces in the mountainous landscape of Wadi Al Helo, depict sea turtles, an unusual subject for rock art found in an inland mountainous area.
The discovery is particularly significant given the estimated age of the carvings, which could place them among the region's prehistoric examples of rock art.
The findings highlight the archaeological importance of Wadi Al Helo, an area known for its historical and cultural heritage.
The carvings also raise intriguing questions about the relationship between prehistoric communities and the marine environment, particularly how sea turtles came to be depicted in rock art far from the coastline.
The Sharjah Archaeology Authority said the five rare carvings are believed to date back around 7,000 years, offering further insight into the emirate's ancient heritage.
The discovery adds to Sharjah's archaeological record and underscores the importance of preserving ancient rock art as a source of information about the lives, beliefs and surroundings of early inhabitants.